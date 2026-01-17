California startup opens bookings for $10 million lunar hotel Technology Jan 17, 2026

Dream of visiting the Moon? GRU Space, a California startup, just opened reservations for what could be the first-ever hotel on the lunar surface.

The five-night trip—launch and astronaut training included—will set you back over $10 million.

To get in line, there's a $1,000 non-refundable fee and a hefty deposit (from $250K to $1 million).