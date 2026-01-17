California startup opens bookings for $10 million lunar hotel
Dream of visiting the Moon? GRU Space, a California startup, just opened reservations for what could be the first-ever hotel on the lunar surface.
The five-night trip—launch and astronaut training included—will set you back over $10 million.
To get in line, there's a $1,000 non-refundable fee and a hefty deposit (from $250K to $1 million).
Meet the 21-year-old behind it all
GRU Space is led by Skyler Chan, a UC Berkeley grad who worked on vehicle software at Tesla and helped build a NASA-funded 3D printer launched into space.
Backed by Y Combinator and investors from SpaceX and Anduril, Chan's vision is an inflatable Moon habitat that the company plans to build using lunar soil.
What makes this hotel different?
Set to launch in 2032, the four-guest hotel is envisioned to sit inside a lunar pit for extra protection from space hazards.
With later designs inspired by San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts, guests can look forward to moonwalks, golf, and even drives across the Moon—a seriously next-level getaway.