Can niacinamide reduce your risk of skin cancer? Study finds
A fresh study from Vanderbilt University shows that niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) can lower your overall risk of skin cancer by 14%.
For people who've already had skin cancer, the drop is even bigger—up to 54%.
These results back up what an Australian trial found a decade ago and suggest niacinamide could be a simple way to help prevent skin cancer.
How the study was conducted
Researchers reviewed records from over 33,000 US veterans who took niacinamide (usually 500mg twice daily).
They saw fewer cases of basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas, especially in those with a previous history.
Niacinamide seems to help repair DNA and protect against UV damage, which may be particularly relevant for older adults, as the study cohort had an average age of 77.
Experts say don't ditch your sunscreen
Niacinamide is affordable, easy to find, and most people tolerate it well.
But experts say: don't ditch your sunscreen!
Think of niacinamide as an extra layer of defense for those at higher risk—not a replacement for sun protection.
The full study just dropped in JAMA Dermatology on September 19, 2025.