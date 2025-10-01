Next Article
Canadian airline WestJet's data breach affects travelers from Maine
WestJet, one of Canada's biggest airlines, disclosed earlier this year a major data breach that exposed personal info—like names, birth dates, addresses, and even passport details—of about 1.2 million travelers.
The company disclosed the breach in June 2025 and includes people from Maine too.
Hacking group Scattered Spider may be behind the attack
It's not just basic info—rewards program balances may also be compromised.
The hacking group Scattered Spider, known for targeting big companies by tricking IT staff, is suspected to be behind this.
With the FBI warning about rising cyber threats in travel, this breach highlights the need for airlines to step up their digital security game.