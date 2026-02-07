Canva is now available in ChatGPT

ChatGPT just teamed up with Canva, letting you whip up branded pitch decks, posters, and social posts—reducing the need for design skills. Just type what you want, and ChatGPT creates editable designs that match your Canva Brand Kit automatically.

You can also use tools like Guided Presentation Builder (turns outlines into slides for you) and Live Design Preview (lets you interact with and refine designs in real time).

Over 12 million designs have already been made using Canva's AI integrations on AI platforms.

To get started, link your accounts at canva.com/ai—but heads up, the connector is available to ChatGPT users.

This makes life easier for anyone who wants pro-looking visuals without juggling apps or being a designer.