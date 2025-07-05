Captivating sight of rare "Red sprite" from space

TL;DR

What are sprites?

Sprites belong to a group called transient luminous events (TLEs), which also includes elves and blue jets.

They show up as bright, branching shapes during big storms.

NASA's Spritacular project invites everyday people to help spot and photograph TLEs, making it easier for researchers to learn more.

NASA's Spritacular project

Launched in 2022, Spritacular teams up with the public to build a huge database of these rare sky shows.

By crowdsourcing observations, NASA hopes to finally unlock some of the mysteries behind sprites and their dazzling relatives.