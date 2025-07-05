Captivating sight of rare "Red sprite" from space
NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers captured a striking photo of a "red sprite" lightning burst from the International Space Station.
Sprites are rare flashes that appear high above thunderstorms, triggered by lightning below.
Even after decades of study, these colorful events still puzzle scientists.
What are sprites?
Sprites belong to a group called transient luminous events (TLEs), which also includes elves and blue jets.
They show up as bright, branching shapes during big storms.
NASA's Spritacular project invites everyday people to help spot and photograph TLEs, making it easier for researchers to learn more.
NASA's Spritacular project
Launched in 2022, Spritacular teams up with the public to build a huge database of these rare sky shows.
By crowdsourcing observations, NASA hopes to finally unlock some of the mysteries behind sprites and their dazzling relatives.