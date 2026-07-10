Centre reviews WhatsApp's reply over username feature concerns
What's the story
Meta-owned WhatsApp has responded to the Indian government's notice regarding its proposed username feature. The government is now reviewing the response, PTI reported citing sources. The Centre had earlier expressed concerns that this feature could lead to a rise in online frauds, phishing attacks, digital-arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.
Feature suspension
Government issued notice to Meta last week
The Indian government had issued a notice to Meta last week, questioning the new username feature on WhatsApp. It also directed the platform not to launch this feature in India until consultations on the matter were satisfactorily completed with the government. The new feature lets users communicate without sharing their phone numbers.
Compliance assurance
WhatsApp's response received by IT Ministry
After receiving the notice, WhatsApp sought an extension to submit its response. The company also assured the government that it would not launch this feature in India until discussions with authorities were complete. Now, the Ministry of Information Technology has received WhatsApp's response and is currently examining it.
Government scrutiny
Why government issued notice to Meta
The IT Ministry had asked Meta to explain why action shouldn't be taken under the IT Act and its rules over WhatsApp's username feature. The government believes it could increase cybercrime risks. It also reminded Meta that as a major social media intermediary, WhatsApp must comply with due diligence obligations under the IT Act and related rules.
Feature clarification
Username feature not live yet, being rolled out gradually
A WhatsApp spokesperson had previously clarified that the username feature is not live yet and will be rolled out gradually later this year. They added that to protect against impersonation, high-profile names like public figures, government entities, celebrities have been held so they can only be claimed by their legitimate owners. Lookalike derivatives of known names are also held as a precautionary measure.
Scam prevention
Multiple safeguards in place to prevent scams involving usernames
The company also stressed that users would still need a phone number to use WhatsApp, and multiple safeguards have been put in place to prevent scams involving usernames. "Other users need to know the exact username to message you. We will limit how many new people an account can contact, block repeated attempts to guess someone's username key and have systems to detect and remove activity showing common impersonation and abuse patterns," the company had said.
Regulatory scrutiny
Notices sent to Telegram, Signal as well
Along with WhatsApp, the IT Ministry also sent notices to Telegram and Signal over their existing username features. The government wanted to know how these platforms are addressing fraud and impersonation risks. Notably, WhatsApp has around 500 million users in India.