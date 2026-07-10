Centre reviews WhatsApp's reply over username feature concerns

Scam prevention

Multiple safeguards in place to prevent scams involving usernames

The company also stressed that users would still need a phone number to use WhatsApp, and multiple safeguards have been put in place to prevent scams involving usernames. "Other users need to know the exact username to message you. We will limit how many new people an account can contact, block repeated attempts to guess someone's username key and have systems to detect and remove activity showing common impersonation and abuse patterns," the company had said.