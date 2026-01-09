Next Article
Centre sends 2nd warning to X over AI tool Grok's safety
Technology
India's IT Ministry has sent X (formerly Twitter) a second notice, saying it's not satisfied with how the company is handling its AI chatbot, Grok.
The government wants clear steps to stop Grok from generating explicit or harmful content, especially targeting women.
Why should you care?
This isn't just about one app—officials say women have already been targeted by fake accounts and AI-generated obscene images.
The government warns that if X doesn't step up its safeguards, it could lose legal protections and face tougher action under Indian law.
Observers suggest that how X responds could influence future rules for AI tools in India.