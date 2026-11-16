CEO Sriram Vasantharajan says Carbon Chill boosts geothermal drilling 20%
Mazama Energy just dropped Carbon Chill, a new tech that uses carbon dioxide to keep drill bits cool during geothermal drilling.
Co-founder and CEO Sriram Vasantharajan says it's already boosted drilling speed by 20%.
Since drilling can eat up about 30% of power plant costs, this could make geothermal energy a lot cheaper and more accessible.
Carbon Chill opens super-hot rock access
Carbon Chill is designed to handle the extreme heat found in super-hot rocks, places where regular cooling methods just don't work.
By making it easier to tap into these powerful energy sources, Mazama might help cut down on the number of wells needed and lower costs even further.
With big names like Google and Meta eyeing geothermal, this tech could push clean energy into the mainstream.