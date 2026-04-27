CERT-In flags Windows and Office security flaws in India
Technology
Heads up if you use Windows or Office in India: CERT-In just flagged some serious security flaws affecting Windows 10, 11, various Server editions, and Microsoft Office.
Hackers could use these loopholes to sneak into your system, steal sensitive information, or mess with your files.
The advice? Do not wait: update your software right away.
Microsoft released fixes, enable automatic updates
These issues come from bugs in input validation and memory handling, which means attackers could exploit them remotely or even just by tricking you into opening a dodgy file.
Microsoft has already pushed out fixes, so turning on automatic updates is the easiest way to stay safe and keep your data protected.