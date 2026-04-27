CERT-In flags Windows and Office security flaws in India Technology Apr 27, 2026

Heads up if you use Windows or Office in India: CERT-In just flagged some serious security flaws affecting Windows 10, 11, various Server editions, and Microsoft Office.

Hackers could use these loopholes to sneak into your system, steal sensitive information, or mess with your files.

The advice? Do not wait: update your software right away.