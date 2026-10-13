CERT-In urges MFA using authenticator apps or hardware keys
Technology
CERT-In (India's cybersecurity agency) wants you to enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) on your accounts: think of it as an extra lock for your digital life.
This is part of October 2026 as National Cyber Security Awareness Month, themed "Build a culture of cyber hygiene."
It recommends using authenticator apps or hardware security keys instead of SMS codes for stronger protection.
Report suspicious activity to CERT-In
CERT-In also reminds you: only approve login requests you actually made, and keep your recovery codes somewhere safe so you don't get locked out.
If anything suspicious pops up, report it to incident@cert-in.org.in.
For more tips and resources, check out cert-in.org.in or csk.gov.in, because a little extra effort now can save you a lot of trouble later.