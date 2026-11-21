CERT-In warns AI-armed hackers targeting business payment systems in India
India's top cybersecurity team, CERT-In, just put out a heads-up: hackers are getting smarter with AI tools and going after business payment systems.
This warning is for banks, financial institutions, and certain technology service providers involved in payment workflows.
Hackers using AOFs alter payment records
Instead of attacking payment gateways directly, cybercriminals are quietly changing business records to slip through unnoticed and make unauthorized transactions.
They're using AI-driven agentic offensive frameworks (AOFs) to automate several stages of an intrusion.
CERT-In recommends organizations watch for any changes in payment data, double-check high-risk edits, and technology service providers and ITES companies keep client environments separate with strong security, all to keep your payments safe from sneaky cyber threats.