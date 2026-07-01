CERT-In warns Microsoft Edge users to update against takeover risk
Technology
CERT-In just flagged some major security issues in Microsoft Edge that could let hackers take over your device or steal your data through dodgy websites.
Basically, if you're using Edge, you could be at risk unless you update right away.
Microsoft and Apple release security updates
Microsoft has already rolled out a fix (version 149.0.4022.68), so hit that update button as soon as possible to stay safe.
Apple has also released iOS 26.5.2 to patch similar problems in its system, so whether you're on Edge or an iPhone, make sure your devices are up to date to keep your information secure!