CERT-In warns WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business vulnerabilities risk data theft
CERT-In just put out a warning for anyone using WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business on Android, iOS, Windows, or Mac.
They found some serious security flaws that could let hackers steal your info or sneak past app protections if you're not careful.
Update WhatsApp from official app stores
CERT-In says the fix is simple: update your WhatsApp apps to the latest version from the official app stores or desktop sites.
Also, avoid clicking on sketchy links or downloading random attachments, even if they look tempting.