Next Article
CES 2026: Robots dance to K-pop, fold laundry
Technology
CES 2026 in Las Vegas is all about next-level robots this year.
Boston Dynamics wowed the crowd with Atlas, their humanoid robot, and a crew of dog robots pulling off perfectly synced K-pop dance moves.
Not to be outdone, LG introduced CLOiD—a smart home robot that can actually fold your laundry and towels with impressive precision.
Robots get smarter (and more helpful)
Atlas is the result of 30 years of work by Boston Dynamics, showing just how far robotic movement has come.
Over at LG's booth, CLOiD stands out for learning from its interactions—so it gets better at helping you around the house over time.
As John Taylor from LG put it, CLOiD is "the 'future of robotics at home.'"