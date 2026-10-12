Chandrababu Naidu launches Venkatadri AI guide for Tirumala visitors
Technology
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu just launched the Venkatadri app to make life easier for anyone visiting Tirumala.
Powered by AI, the app acts like a smart guide, helping you find water points, entry gates, and medical centers, even if your phone loses signal.
Venkatadri lists 350+ Tirumala services
Venkatadri covers more than 350 important spots, from hospitals and bus stops to places to stay, and lets you quickly reach emergency contacts or police help.
You can check bus routes or save your parking spot with "Mark My Spot."
It's available in five languages on both iOS and Android. Plus, for those without smartphones, TTD is setting up kiosks so everyone can access these services easily.