ChatGPT launches ChatGPT Space for private team document collaboration
ChatGPT just rolled out ChatGPT Space, a new feature where teams can work together on documents in a shared workspace.
You can turn chats into editable Pages, leave comments, and suggest edits, all while keeping your conversations private.
It's designed to make team projects and group work way less messy.
ChatGPT space organizes drafts and feedback
With Space, you get all your drafts, files, and feedback organized in one spot: no more hunting through endless versions.
You can format docs with checklists or slides once Slides reaches your account, set who can view or edit, and easily gather everyone's input without losing track of changes.
The best part? It comes free with your current ChatGPT subscription and with no training on Business or Enterprise data by default.