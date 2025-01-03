Summarize Simplifying... In short To revisit your old Facebook profile and cover photos, simply click on your profile icon, select your name, and tap "Photos" followed by "Albums."

You can reuse your previously uploaded photos on Facebook

How to view your old profile, cover photos on Facebook

By Akash Pandey 05:52 pm Jan 03, 202505:52 pm

What's the story Want to take a trip down memory lane? Facebook lets you revisit your old profile or cover photos, offering a nostalgic look at past moments and milestones. Whether you're reminiscing or simply reliving a memory, here's how you can view your older photos on Facebook and reuse them on your profile.

User guide

Steps to revist images

To view your old photos on Facebook, open the app and click on the profile icon in the top-right corner, then select your name. Next, tap "Photos" and go to "Albums." From there, you can choose either "Profile pictures" or "Cover photos" to see your previous images and memories or re-use them.

More cases

Reusing old photos

Facebook allows you to use any profile or cover image for your cover photo. Simply tap the three-dot icon on the photo, select "Make cover photo," and adjust it as needed. To change your profile photo, head back, click on the profile photo, select "Choose profile picture" from the bottom menu, then go to "ALBUMS" and pick your image.