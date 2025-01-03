How to view your old profile, cover photos on Facebook
Want to take a trip down memory lane? Facebook lets you revisit your old profile or cover photos, offering a nostalgic look at past moments and milestones. Whether you're reminiscing or simply reliving a memory, here's how you can view your older photos on Facebook and reuse them on your profile.
Steps to revist images
To view your old photos on Facebook, open the app and click on the profile icon in the top-right corner, then select your name. Next, tap "Photos" and go to "Albums." From there, you can choose either "Profile pictures" or "Cover photos" to see your previous images and memories or re-use them.
Reusing old photos
Facebook allows you to use any profile or cover image for your cover photo. Simply tap the three-dot icon on the photo, select "Make cover photo," and adjust it as needed. To change your profile photo, head back, click on the profile photo, select "Choose profile picture" from the bottom menu, then go to "ALBUMS" and pick your image.