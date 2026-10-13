CHIME detects faint hydrogen glow as affordable dark energy probe
Technology
Scientists using the CHIME project have picked up a faint radio glow from ancient hydrogen, which could help unlock the secrets of dark energy, the mysterious force making up most of our universe and causing it to expand faster.
This new method is way more affordable than traditional galaxy surveys, making big discoveries possible without a huge price tag.
CHIME maps hydrogen to study evolution
Instead of relying on expensive data from galaxies, CHIME maps hydrogen spread across space to study how the universe has changed over time.
Their 2019 data confirmed the presence of ancient hydrogen from when the universe was just 5 billion years old.
With more years of data ahead, researchers hope to dig even deeper into how galaxies and the cosmos evolved after the Big Bang.