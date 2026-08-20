China aims for 'ChatGPT moment' in robotics by 2028
China is gearing up to lead the global robotics scene, with hopes of a "ChatGPT moment" by 2028.
At the Beijing World Robot Conference, Unitree CEO Wang Xingxing shared his vision: robots that can handle unknown environments and complete most tasks just through voice or text commands.
Right now, China already dominates humanoid robot shipments worldwide.
Unitree stock surges, FCC bars imports
Unitree's stock soared nearly 600% in its Shanghai debut but quickly dropped by 11%.
The US FCC prohibited future imports of foreign quadruped and humanoid robots over national security concerns.
With the US restricting some Chinese robot imports over security concerns, companies are exploring new markets.
Wang admits building robots that work smoothly in real life is a big challenge, but it's a goal they're working toward.
Wang He predicts 80% robot automation
Galbot founder Wang He also sees robots doing up to 80% of tasks by 2028.
For now, Unitree's clientele is mostly research facilities and universities, as these machines are slowly making their way into warehouses and manufacturing plants.