China and 28 nations form World AI Cooperation Organization
Technology
Big news in tech diplomacy: On July 16, 2026, China and 28 other countries teamed up to create the World AI Cooperation Organization. Their goal? To work together on how artificial intelligence is developed and managed worldwide.
Countries like Russia, Brazil, Cuba, and Serbia are also on board.
World AI Cooperation HQ in Shanghai
The World AI Cooperation Organization's headquarters will be in Shanghai, the same city where the signing happened right before the big World Artificial Intelligence Conference.
With President Xi Jinping expected to share China's vision for AI leadership there, it's clear China wants a top spot in shaping how AI impacts our world.