China drills 3,413 meters to area above Qilin subglacial lake
Technology
China just made history by drilling 3,413 meters straight down through Antarctic ice to reach the area above the Qilin Subglacial Lake, a new world record using its own hot-water tech.
This achievement not only shows off China's polar science skills but also sets the stage for some pretty exciting discoveries.
Breakthrough enables contamination free Antarctic research
Lake Qilin has been sealed under the ice for millions of years and could hold clues about ancient life and Earth's climate, maybe even hinting at life on icy moons like Europa.
With this breakthrough, scientists can now explore much of Antarctica's vast ice sheet without risking contamination, opening up a whole new chapter in polar research.