China lands reusable Long March 10B rocket for 1st time
Technology
Big news from space: China just landed a reusable rocket for the first time ever.
The Long March 10B took off from Hainan on Friday, carrying up to 16 tons into orbit.
This move is set to supercharge China's satellite launches and get them one step closer to putting astronauts on the moon by 2030.
Net catches booster on floating platform
Instead of using heavy landing legs like SpaceX, this booster was caught by a net on a floating platform with help from an onboard computer and a giant net system.
It's a lighter, smarter design that means more room for cargo and cheaper launches, plus it puts China right in the race with SpaceX and Blue Origin for future space missions.