China moves to prevent US AI models losing human control
Technology
China is stepping up efforts to prevent powerful artificial intelligence models, especially those from US companies like Anthropic, from slipping out of human control.
Even researchers at Anthropic have flagged these risks, and with both China and the US leading the AI race, expect more focus on keeping these systems in line.
China's plan covers AI autonomy
China's new rules show they're taking AI risks seriously.
State Security Minister Chen Yixin singled out advanced US models as a big concern, while China's 2025 safety plan now includes what happens if AI starts acting on its own.
President Xi Jinping has also made it clear: "AI should always remain under human control."