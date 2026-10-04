China orders some agencies to adopt local Linux by 2026
China has ordered some government agencies to stop using Windows 10 China Government Edition and switch to locally made Linux systems by later in 2026.
This move is all about boosting digital independence and reducing security risks tied to foreign software.
The current Windows version was a joint effort between Microsoft and a Chinese tech group.
Microsoft says no known security issues
Microsoft says there are not any known security issues with its software, but the switch could mean extra work, like testing apps and retraining staff.
Meanwhile, Chinese Linux companies like Kylin Software and UnionTech saw their stocks jump as their operating systems were already positioned as domestic desktop and server replacements for Windows in government, state-owned enterprise, and critical-infrastructure environments.
It is not a total ban on Windows though. Windows Home China 11 is still sticking around.