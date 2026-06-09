China plans $295B data center network over next 5 years

Chinese firms supply 80% tech components

Here's the twist: at least 80% of the tech for these data centers will come from Chinese companies (think Huawei chips), cutting reliance on US suppliers like NVIDIA and AMD.

It's all part of the "Six Networks" plan, which aims to link up regional computing power for things like smarter health care, transport, and city management.

Most of the funding comes from sovereign debt, including ultra-long-term special government bonds, and state funds, with bank loans and private capital supplementing the financing—helping China build more cost-effective AI systems even if they spend less than the US.