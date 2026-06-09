China plans $295B data center network over next 5 years
China is about to drop a massive $295 billion (yep, 2 trillion yuan) over the next five years to build a huge network of AI-powered data centers across the country.
Key government agencies, including the National Development and Reform Commission, are drafting this project to connect high-tech computing hubs run by state giants like China Mobile and China Telecom, all to give China's AI industry a serious boost.
Chinese firms supply 80% tech components
Here's the twist: at least 80% of the tech for these data centers will come from Chinese companies (think Huawei chips), cutting reliance on US suppliers like NVIDIA and AMD.
It's all part of the "Six Networks" plan, which aims to link up regional computing power for things like smarter health care, transport, and city management.
Most of the funding comes from sovereign debt, including ultra-long-term special government bonds, and state funds, with bank loans and private capital supplementing the financing—helping China build more cost-effective AI systems even if they spend less than the US.