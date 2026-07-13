China rolls out 1st prototype EUV lithography machine challenging ASML
China just rolled out its first prototype of an Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine, a big step for making super-small, advanced chips.
Until now, only the Dutch company ASML could build these machines, and Western export bans kept them out of China's reach.
This breakthrough shows China is pushing hard to catch up in the global chip race.
Prototype in Shenzhen slower, not production-ready
The prototype is already running in Shenzhen, built with homegrown tech and parts reverse-engineered from older foreign machines.
China even brought in top talent from ASML and TSMC to help speed things up.
Right now, though, their machine can't match ASML's speed. It's slower and not ready for mass production yet.
Still, experts think China could be building these at scale by 2030, which might shake up who leads the world in chip tech.