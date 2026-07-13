China rolls out 1st prototype EUV lithography machine challenging ASML

Prototype in Shenzhen slower, not production-ready

The prototype is already running in Shenzhen, built with homegrown tech and parts reverse-engineered from older foreign machines.

China even brought in top talent from ASML and TSMC to help speed things up.

Right now, though, their machine can't match ASML's speed. It's slower and not ready for mass production yet.

Still, experts think China could be building these at scale by 2030, which might shake up who leads the world in chip tech.