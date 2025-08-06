China's AI boom: The $140B shift from research to real-world
Six months after Hangzhou startup DeepSeek dropped its affordable, open-source AI model, China's tech scene is buzzing.
Investors are excited, and innovation is picking up speed—China's now seriously challenging the US in AI.
The big shift? It's not just about building smarter models anymore; it's about putting AI to work everywhere, from factories to classrooms.
China's AI market on the rise
China isn't just catching up—they're rolling out some of the world's top language models, thanks to government support and real-world uses like education and utilities.
Even with US chip restrictions, analysts think China's core AI market could jump from $3.2 billion last year to $140 billion by 2030.
With strong backing and fierce competition at home, China is betting big on an AI-powered future—and it looks like they're making it happen fast.
