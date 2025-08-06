China's AI boom: The $140B shift from research to real-world

China's AI market on the rise

China isn't just catching up—they're rolling out some of the world's top language models, thanks to government support and real-world uses like education and utilities.

Even with US chip restrictions, analysts think China's core AI market could jump from $3.2 billion last year to $140 billion by 2030.

With strong backing and fierce competition at home, China is betting big on an AI-powered future—and it looks like they're making it happen fast.

