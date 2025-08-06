NASA prepares to end ISS era, turns to private space companies

Transitioning from ISS to commercial space stations

NASA plans to slowly scale back its work on the ISS, with fewer services from Boeing and possibly smaller crews.

Companies like Axiom Space and Blue Origin are stepping up with their own space station ideas.

There's still some debate in Washington about how much money should go toward these efforts, especially since keeping a US presence in space is important with China's Tiangong station around.

Building these new stations could cost about $3 billion, so NASA wants to support several different projects instead of putting all its eggs in one basket.