NASA prepares to end ISS era, turns to private space companies
NASA is getting ready to say goodbye to the International Space Station by 2030 and is turning to private companies for the next chapter in space.
The ISS has been a huge part of NASA's story for over 20 years, and now leaders like Sean Duffy are supporting new projects from companies hoping to build the future of living and working in orbit.
Transitioning from ISS to commercial space stations
NASA plans to slowly scale back its work on the ISS, with fewer services from Boeing and possibly smaller crews.
Companies like Axiom Space and Blue Origin are stepping up with their own space station ideas.
There's still some debate in Washington about how much money should go toward these efforts, especially since keeping a US presence in space is important with China's Tiangong station around.
Building these new stations could cost about $3 billion, so NASA wants to support several different projects instead of putting all its eggs in one basket.