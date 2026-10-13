China's DeepSeek and Huawei work around US AI chip restrictions

China's tech giants DeepSeek and Huawei are teaming up to work around US restrictions on advanced AI chips.

By building AI projects with Huawei's own Ascend chips, they're trying to move away from depending on NVIDIA, whose CUDA ecosystem is still the go-to.

Even with these efforts, NVIDIA remains the big name in AI hardware, and China is still catching up when it comes to making high-end chips at scale.