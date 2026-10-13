China's DeepSeek and Huawei work around US AI chip restrictions
China's tech giants DeepSeek and Huawei are teaming up to work around US restrictions on advanced AI chips.
By building AI projects with Huawei's own Ascend chips, they're trying to move away from depending on NVIDIA, whose CUDA ecosystem is still the go-to.
Even with these efforts, NVIDIA remains the big name in AI hardware, and China is still catching up when it comes to making high-end chips at scale.
India starts commercial semiconductor production
While China pushes for chip independence, India is making its own moves in the semiconductor world.
The country has kicked off commercial semiconductor production at multiple facilities, and Tata's 28nm fabrication project is still in development, but still relies heavily on imports.
Both countries' efforts show just how much global tech dynamics are shifting as everyone races to build their own next-gen tech and rely less on others.