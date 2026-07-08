China's NVDB warns Claude code could send location and identity
Technology
China's National Vulnerability Database (NVDB) has warned that certain versions of Claude Code, an AI tool from Anthropic, could secretly send users' location and identity information to remote servers without their permission.
The issue affects versions 2.1.91 to 2.1.196, raising concerns about privacy and data safety.
NVDB urges updates, Alibaba bans usage
NVDB suggests uninstalling or updating the affected versions and recommends companies tighten network controls and keep a closer eye on data traffic.
Alibaba has already banned its staff from using Claude Code at work over these risks.
So far, Anthropic has not commented on the situation.