Chinese AI gains US traction after z.AI launches GLM-5.2

Chinese AI takes 6 OpenRouter spots

Chinese companies like z.AI, Tencent, and MiniMax now control six out of 10 top spots on OpenRouter's marketplace thanks to their free and customizable models.

These options are way cheaper compared to most US alternatives, which have gotten flak for being pricey.

Even Microsoft has started looking at Chinese AI tools despite security worries.

Zhang Yifan, founder of z.AI, is confident Chinese models will soon outperform their American rivals as this open-source strategy keeps expanding in the US.