Chinese AI gains US traction after z.AI launches GLM-5.2
Chinese AI is quickly gaining ground in the US raising eyebrows about who leads the tech race.
On June 16, z.AI dropped GLM-5.2, a coding-focused, open-source model that the company claims matches some of the best models from OpenAI and Anthropic, and it is impressing experts.
Vercel's CEO said he was "Genuinely impressed," and AI expert Mat Velloso said it's the first open model that feels ready for everyday use.
Chinese AI takes 6 OpenRouter spots
Chinese companies like z.AI, Tencent, and MiniMax now control six out of 10 top spots on OpenRouter's marketplace thanks to their free and customizable models.
These options are way cheaper compared to most US alternatives, which have gotten flak for being pricey.
Even Microsoft has started looking at Chinese AI tools despite security worries.
Zhang Yifan, founder of z.AI, is confident Chinese models will soon outperform their American rivals as this open-source strategy keeps expanding in the US.