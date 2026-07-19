How China's low-cost AI models are challenging OpenAI, Anthropic
What's the story
The global artificial intelligence (AI) race is evolving as Chinese firms make strides with their affordable and customizable AI models. The trend poses a challenge to US tech giants like OpenAI and Anthropic. The focus of the competition has shifted from just building powerful AI models to also considering affordability, flexibility, and ease of deployment.
Market impact
Chinese AI models challenge US tech giants
The shift in the AI race has been accelerated by the launch of Chinese start-up Moonshot AI's latest model, Kimi K3.
The development has raised alarms in Silicon Valley that businesses may prefer low-cost "open-weight" models over more expensive ones.
On OpenRouter, a marketplace for developers to access hundreds of AI models, Chinese systems already dominate the top five spots by weekly token usage.
Business appeal
'Open-weight' models gaining traction
The Chinese AI models dominating developer platforms are from companies like Tencent, Xiaomi, DeepSeek, MiniMax, and Z.ai.
These "open-weight" models can be downloaded, customized, and run on a company's own infrastructure instead of relying entirely on cloud-based AI services.
This flexibility makes them attractive to businesses looking to cut costs while maintaining greater control over their AI systems.
Market prediction
Cheaper models could handle majority of enterprise queries
Industry experts believe that most companies don't need the most advanced AI model for everyday work.
Routine tasks like coding assistance, document summarization, customer support, and data extraction can be handled by cheaper models with little difference in performance.
Some estimates suggest open-source or open-weight models could eventually handle around 95% of enterprise AI queries, leaving only complex tasks to premium systems from companies like OpenAI or Anthropic.
Market shift
Cost considerations driving demand for 'open-weight' models
Kong CEO Augusto Marietti told Axios that the demand for open-weight models has surged in recent months due to flagship AI models becoming too expensive for many users.
Mozilla Chief Technology Officer Raffi Krikorian compared using frontier AI models for routine office work to "driving a Ferrari to Whole Foods," arguing that less expensive models are often more than capable while costing up to 50 times less.
Industry response
American response to Chinese AI advancements
The rapid rise of Chinese AI companies has surprised industry observers.
In May, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said China was 6-12 months behind the US in advanced AI capabilities.
But within weeks, Moonshot released a model that matches top American systems on several key benchmarks, showing how quickly the gap is closing.
American companies are now responding by expanding their own open AI offerings.
Economic impact
Implications for the industry and beyond
The rise of open-weight AI could change the economics of the industry.
If businesses can meet most of their needs using affordable models they control themselves, premium AI services may find it hard to justify their higher prices.
This shift could have wider consequences beyond Silicon Valley as companies like OpenAI and Anthropic prepare for major public listings with valuations based on the assumption that frontier AI models will remain scarce and highly valuable.