Chinese firms used VPNs and overseas accounts to access Claude
Technology
According to a Financial Times report, Ant Financial used overseas corporate accounts, while ByteDance used VPNs and expensing subscriptions to tap into Claude's advanced coding tools.
The demand for these tools in China is still strong, especially for research and building smaller AI models.
Anthropic tightens detection on China firms
Anthropic has started tightening its detection systems to block unauthorized access from China-controlled companies.
They're monitoring activity more closely, but the article notes that interest from China remains strong.
For developers there, Claude's coding features are a big deal when it comes to replicating powerful AI tech in smaller packages.