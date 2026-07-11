This Chinese humanoid robot just performed a keyhole surgery
What's the story
In a groundbreaking development, scientists at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) have successfully used a Chinese-made humanoid robot to perform keyhole surgery. The general-purpose robot, developed by Unitree Robotics, was remotely controlled by two human surgeons during the procedure. It successfully removed a pig's gallbladder in a development that researchers say could expand access to surgery.
Dual function
Another robot played support role
Along with the main humanoid, another robot also played a support role in the procedure. It was responsible for controlling an endoscope to monitor the operation and retracting tissue. The successful collaboration between these two machines highlights the potential of robotics in complex surgical procedures.
Future implications
Could address global healthcare crises
Michael Yip, a professor in UCSD's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and senior author of the paper on this surgery, spoke about the potential impact of such technology. He said "Remotely operated and autonomous humanoid robots have real potential for expanding access to critical surgeries that patients might otherwise go without." This could help address healthcare crises not just in the US but globally.