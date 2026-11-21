Chinese study suggests microplastics raise colon cancer risk in mice
A new study out of China suggests that microplastics (tiny plastic particles) could raise the risk of colon cancer.
In lab tests, mice exposed to these plastics developed more severe tumors, and the particles messed with their gut bacteria.
Younger colorectal screening urged in US.
Colon cancer is now the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the US and experts think environmental factors like microplastics and ultra-processed foods are partly to blame.
Some scientists warn these plastics can even get through the gut's natural barriers.
Because of this, people are being encouraged to be screened for colorectal cancer at a younger age and calling for a closer look at how our environment might be affecting our health.