Chitkara University concludes WECON 2026 promoting AI for societal benefit
Technology
Chitkara University just wrapped up WECON 2026, a two-day conference all about how AI can help solve real-world problems and transform industries, education, and society.
Experts from around the world came together to share ideas on using AI for good.
Chitkara University seeks industry academic collaboration
With participation from the UK Australia, and Germany, with HTWG Konstanz as the international partner, the event featured about 15 expert sessions focused on practical uses of AI.
The big takeaway? Chitkara University wants to boost teamwork between industry and academics to drive innovation and keep pushing the boundaries in AI research.