Chrome introduces DBSC locking saved logins to TPM on Windows

Chrome just dropped a new security feature for Windows that helps keep your saved logins safer.

With Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC), your cookies, basically the things that remember you on websites, are now locked to your device's security chip, like the Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

This means if someone tries to steal your cookies, they won't work on any other device.

The update is rolling out for Google Workspace and personal Google accounts after being tested last year.