Chrome introduces DBSC locking saved logins to TPM on Windows
Chrome just dropped a new security feature for Windows that helps keep your saved logins safer.
With Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC), your cookies, basically the things that remember you on websites, are now locked to your device's security chip, like the Trusted Platform Module (TPM).
This means if someone tries to steal your cookies, they won't work on any other device.
The update is rolling out for Google Workspace and personal Google accounts after being tested last year.
Update Chrome Windows 146+ Mac 148+
All you need to do is make sure Chrome is updated: version 146 or higher on Windows or 148 or higher on Macs.
Just click the three-dot icon at the upper right, move to Help, and select About Google Chrome.
The latest version will download automatically, but you still need to restart the browser for it to take effect.
Enjoy the boost in security without lifting a finger!