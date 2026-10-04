Chrome introduces DBSC to tie cookies to security chip
Technology
Chrome now offers Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC), a security feature that helps stop hackers from using stolen cookies to impersonate you.
DBSC works by tying your browser session cookies to your computer's security chip, so even if someone grabs your cookies, they can't use them on another device.
DBSC automatically enabled for Google accounts
The best part? DBSC is turned on automatically for all Google Workspace and personal Google accounts (no digging through settings required).
Just make sure you're running Chrome version 146 or later on Windows (or 148 or later on a Mac), and you're good to go with this extra layer of protection.