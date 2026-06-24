Chrome now autofills Google Wallet identity and travel details

Android Chrome 150 refreshes settings categories

With the latest update, Chrome can autofill trickier details too (think flight numbers, license plates, or VINs) on your phone.

You save driver's license details, passport information, and your Known Traveler Number to Google Wallet the first time you enter them, and everything stays encrypted and private.

Plus, Chrome's settings menu got a refresh in version 150 for Android, making it simpler to manage all your saved information under categories like Identity Docs and Travel.