Chrome now autofills Google Wallet identity and travel details
Google just made filling out forms way easier: Chrome Autofill now works with Google Wallet, so you can breeze through things like flight check-ins and parking payments.
Instead of digging for your driver's license or passport information, Chrome can pull it straight from Wallet.
This deeper Google Wallet integration is rolling out now to desktop, Android, and iOS.
Android Chrome 150 refreshes settings categories
With the latest update, Chrome can autofill trickier details too (think flight numbers, license plates, or VINs) on your phone.
You save driver's license details, passport information, and your Known Traveler Number to Google Wallet the first time you enter them, and everything stays encrypted and private.
Plus, Chrome's settings menu got a refresh in version 150 for Android, making it simpler to manage all your saved information under categories like Identity Docs and Travel.