Cisco integrates Anthropic's Claude Mythos into AI defense platform

Mythos powers a red team system that simulates attacks and keeps a secure record of every test.

Alongside this, Cisco rolled out new Splunk tools to help companies track what AI agents cost and whether that spend pays off, plus features like Tokenomics for tracking costs versus performance.

For now, Mythos-powered red teaming arrives soon for select enterprises, Tokenomics enters private preview in December, and the evaluation models and tuner are available this month.