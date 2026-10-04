Cisco Talos: CloudZ targets Microsoft Phone Link via Pheno plugin
Technology
New malware called CloudZ has been spotted by Cisco Talos researchers, and it's targeting people who use Microsoft Phone Link.
Basically, CloudZ can grab your passwords and text messages as they move between your smartphone and PC, all by quietly watching the connection with a tool called the Pheno plugin.
Use official app stores, scan devices
CloudZ doesn't attack apps directly; instead, it uses legit Windows features and PowerShell scripts to sneak around.
To keep your information safe, stick to official app stores, run regular antivirus scans on both your phone and your computer, avoid pirated software (it's a common hiding spot for malware like this), and be careful about what devices you connect together.