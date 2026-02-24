Claude Cowork now has open-source plugins for work tasks

Anthropic just rolled out a bunch of open-source plugins for its AI assistant, Claude Cowork. As of January 30, 2026, paid users can try out 11 new tools—think task management with Slack, smarter document search, marketing helpers, and sales prospecting—all aimed at making work smoother.

Plugins for every need Whether you're into data viz, customer support triage, finance modeling or even biology research, there's a plugin for that.

Plus, if you want something custom, the Plugin Create feature lets you build your own.

You can install everything right from the Cowork interface or GitHub—no fuss.

Integrations and private marketplaces The update also brings connectors for Google Workspace, DocuSign, WordPress and more—so all your favorite tools play nice together.

Admins get extra help too: they can spin up private marketplaces with Claude guiding them step by step.