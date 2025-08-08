Cloudflare accuses Perplexity of 'stealth crawling' websites Technology Aug 08, 2025

Cloudflare's CEO, Matthew Prince, says the AI company Perplexity has been "stealth crawling" websites—basically dodging site protections by switching up IP addresses and pretending to be different users, just to get around blocks like robots.txt.

Cloudflare ran tests and found that Perplexity's chatbot could still grab info from new sites even when told not to.