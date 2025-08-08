How do astronauts digest food in space? Indian astronaut explains

Because food moves differently in space, staying hydrated is extra important to help your body absorb nutrients. Plus, microgravity can change the gut microbiome—those helpful bacteria in your intestines—which means astronauts may need to tweak their diets on long missions.

Shukla's research could lead to breakthroughs in muscle preservation

Shukla's also researching why astronauts lose muscle in space, even with regular workouts.

His work could not only make future missions safer but might also help treat muscle loss back here on Earth.

Space science is giving us cool insights into how our bodies handle extreme conditions!