CMF by Nothing unveils customizable Speaker S and Speaker M
CMF, the budget line from Nothing, just dropped its first portable Bluetooth speakers: the Speaker S and Speaker M.
They're designed with a fun milk carton vibe, offer up to 18 hours of battery life, and let you swap out the front panels for a custom look.
The Speaker M is already listed on Nothing's India website, with India pricing still unannounced.
Nothing's IP68 Bluetooth speakers £49/£99
Both speakers are IP68-rated (so they can handle dust and water), use Bluetooth, and come in cool colors like dark gray and white.
The smaller Speaker S is priced at £49 (about ₹6,000) with a single 45mm driver; the larger Speaker M costs £99 (around ₹12,000) and packs a punch with its dual-driver setup, including a big 70mm woofer.
You can tweak sound settings (think Ultra Bass or Night Mode) using the Nothing X app, plus connect two devices at once thanks to dual-device support.
Available now in select markets through Nothing's online store.