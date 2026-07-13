CMR finds AI top priority for young Indian smartphone buyers
Technology
AI is now a top priority for young smartphone buyers in India, according to the CMR Smartphone AI Pulse 2026 study.
Out of more than 2,000 people ages 18 to 35 surveyed in eight cities, most said they want brands to be upfront about how their data is used: 82% say transparent data practices are key for trusting AI features.
Survey finds 61% prefer on-device AI
Privacy is big: 61% prefer on-device AI (think faster and more private). Popular uses include smart photo tools and generative AI for things like translations.
When it comes to hardware, MediaTek leads with nearly half of the market and a whopping 93% user satisfaction, proof that solid AI performance really matters to Indian users.