Coffee industry, IIT Roorkee and IIT Dharwad explore AI mechanisation
Big changes are brewing for Indian coffee!
The industry is teaming up with IIT Roorkee and IIT Dharwad to explore a collaborative initiative to develop AI-based farm equipment, mechanization technologies, and tools, aiming to make coffee cultivation more efficient.
This move was discussed at the Karnataka Planters's Association conference, signaling a tech-forward future for your daily cup.
Karnataka coffee seeks mechanisation, EU compliance
Karnataka grows most of India's coffee, but labor shortages have been a real struggle.
With IITs developing new harvesting machines and agritech solutions, things could get easier for farmers.
Plus, the sector is gearing up to meet strict EU deforestation rules by 2026 (think blockchain-based tracking and app updates) to keep Indian coffee sustainable and export-ready.