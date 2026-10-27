CoinDCX warns users about phishing emails after $16 million wallet hack
Technology
CoinDCX, a crypto exchange, just alerted users about a phishing scam: fake emails are going around, asking people to connect their wallets and share account info.
This warning comes days after a recent wallet hack that led to $16 million in losses for non-CoinDCX users.
CoinDCX urges trust after $44 million breach
The exchange has reminded everyone to only trust its official website and stressed it will never ask for private info like keys or OTPs.
Still, many users are voicing concerns on X about security and trust, especially since CoinDCX also faced a massive $44 million breach last year.
Experts say these incidents show why stronger rules are needed in the crypto space.