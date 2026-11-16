Coinone reports breach via MetaM, users contacting support at risk
Coinone, a big name in South Korea's crypto scene, just reported a data breach after hackers got into servers run by its support partner, MetaM.
This means some users' passwords, ID numbers, and wallet addresses might be at risk if they used Coinone's phone or online support.
MetaM isolates servers, Coinone investigating
MetaM spotted the hack, quickly locked down the affected servers, and blocked suspicious IP addresses.
The full damage isn't clear yet, but Coinone says its main crypto systems are safe.
For now, it is working with cybersecurity experts to investigate.