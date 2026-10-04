Colombian Juan Sebastian Avila Perez creates device for deaf children

Sebastian started with tree-planting and biodiversity workshops in his community.

Even though some doubted him because of his age, he's now presented at major conferences like the International Bird Congress and represented the Guardians for Life and Bird Guardians collectives at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, COP 16, in Colombia.

He's also shared his passion through an animated TV show and is currently testing his device with deaf youth while learning new languages to reach even more people.